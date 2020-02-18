Authorities assess air quality after the fire at the northern metal recycling plant in Becker – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Teams fought the flames Tuesday morning at a metal recycling plant in central Minnesota. Now, the authorities are evaluating the air quality due to the large amount of smoke generated by the fire.

The Becker Police Department says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the North Metals Recycling Plant in the city's industrial park.

Teams from various departments knocked down flames that threw from a pile of crushed cars.

Becker police say they are now working with Northern Metals and other agencies to better identify air quality, along with anything else that could be problematic with smoke.

"As a precaution, people with respiratory problems should remain inside or in a well ventilated area," police said.

Shortly before noon, fire crews were still on the scene working to turn off hot spots inside the debris cake.

No one was injured in the fire. The damage was limited to the pile of crushed cars.