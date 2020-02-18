Australian police treat the fire of a car that killed 3 children as a crime scene

Three young children and a man died Wednesday in a horrible car fire that was declared a crime scene by police in the city of Brisbane in northeastern Australia.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson of Brisbane Police said that a woman who was also involved in the deadly fire was in the hospital with serious injuries. He told reporters on Wednesday that the three children and the two adults were "known to each other."

The investigation was still in its infancy, he said, adding that the relatives of those killed still needed to be notified. "Therefore, it would be inappropriate for me to go into details about how these people know each other," he said.

The three children were under 10 years old, he said.

The morning glow in the quiet streets of the suburb of Camp Hill shook residents, and some reported in news reports that they had tried to extinguish the fire, but their ferocity rejected them.