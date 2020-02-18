Auston Matthews of Maple Leafs scores the 43rd goal and takes the lead from Rocket Richard

%MINIFYHTML22b37d0d26aeaa42d8a02df8d84f177d11% %MINIFYHTML22b37d0d26aeaa42d8a02df8d84f177d12%

The first and a half period of Tuesday's game was forgettable for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sidney Crosby presented a show that added four points (one goal, three assists) in the first two periods when the Penguins jumped over the Leafs to take a 5-0 lead.

Leave it to Auston Matthews to stop the bleeding in Toronto at the end of the second period.

Plus:

After a shot from the point failed the net, defender Jake Muzzin regained the disk along the left boards. Muzzin played the disc backwards to overtake William Nylander.

Left unmarked in the circle, Matthews shot Nylander's pass from Penguin goalkeeper Tristan Jarry for his 43rd goal of the season.

He becomes the new clubhouse leader in Rocket Richard's career, breaking a tie with Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak, who was inactive on Tuesday. Pastrnak and the Bruins return to action on Wednesday at the Edmonton Oilers.

Matthews has scored a goal in three of his last four games, as he was able to inject some life into the team.

Kyle Clifford, recently acquired by Toronto from Los Angeles, scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs 86 seconds after the 43rd goal of the Matthews season.

Matthews' goal was 5-2 in the direction of the third period. That would end up being the final score when Jarry stopped 28 shots for his twentieth victory of the season.

Toronto has now lost three of its last four games. Sitting right in the bubble of the playoffs, the Leafs have a tough five-game run to close February, starting with a rematch against the Penguins on Thursday and then games against Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks.

The Maple Leafs will lean on Matthews to carry most of the offensive load on the stretch.