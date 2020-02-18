Austin police request information about the mother accused of killing a one-year-old daughter – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Austin police are asking for information about a mother accused of killing her one-year-old daughter last month.

At approximately 3:48 p.m. On January 17, police responded to a call from Tamara Calvery, 29, who reported that her 22-month-old daughter Pearl had hit her head with a dressing table and had trouble breathing.

When the officers arrived, they found the one-year-old child unconscious and out of breath. Authorities said they immediately started CPR until the Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took over.

Pearl was transported to the Dell Children's Medical Center in central Texas, where she died from her injuries two days later, on January 19.

The homicide detectives took over the investigation and the Travis County coroner's office performed an autopsy, which revealed that the cause of death was blunt head trauma.

During a police interview with Calvery, she admitted to causing the fatal injuries that led to the death of her daughter. She was then arrested for serious bodily injuries that caused death on January 24.

Detectives are now asking anyone with video or information about this incident to contact them at 512-974-8477 or [email protected]exas.gov.