At least 1 dead after the tractor, car crash in southern Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – At least one person died Monday afternoon when a tractor and a car crashed in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 14 near Manchester Township in Freeborn County.

The tractor was traveling north on the road when it crashed into a Ford Fiesta going east at the intersection.

Officials have not yet said who died in the accident, although they did identify the drivers: a 16-year-old girl from Alden was driving the Fiesta and a 57-year-old Waseca man was driving the tractor.

The State Patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the accident.