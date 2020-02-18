Ashley Graham Stria Bars in a topless photo

%MINIFYHTMLb2a5eda2bbf37501a7fb9bbab5ede08011% %MINIFYHTMLb2a5eda2bbf37501a7fb9bbab5ede08012%

The model, who gave birth to the first child Isaac with Justin Ervin last month, is known for being open when it comes to giving an idea of ​​her new life as a mother.

Ashley Graham He gave fans a sincere look at motherhood for the first time by posting a topless complement to their stretch marks on Instagram on Monday, February 17.

The model gave birth to her son Isaac, her first child with her husband Justin Ervin, last month, and has been delighting her followers with her limitless approach to publishing ideas about her new life as a mother.

In his latest update, the star shared a snap of his torso, while proudly showing his stretch marks while holding his arm over his breasts to maintain his modesty.

"Myself. Some new stories," he captioned the image.

She was quickly supported by her friends and family after sharing the image, and her mother commented: "It's worth it! It's absolutely wonderful."

In the meantime, Joan Smalls wrote: "Awesome," while Lily Aldridge said: "Beautiful," and Doutzen Kroes commented: "The power of women."

Ashley's last image comes after fans praised her earlier this month when she shared a photo of her after delivery with a pair of disposable underwear and flaunting her unshaven armpits.

<br />

"Nobody talks about recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) that new moms go through. I wanted to show you that not everything is rainbows and butterflies! … It's amazing the obstacles we still face to talk about what women really do! happen, "he wrote next to the picture.