Ashley Graham becomes real with new photos and shows her bright red stretch marks: she covers them with shine

Having a baby is hard work. Whether it is the nine months of preparation for childbirth, actual delivery and childbirth, or the postpartum period when many women may feel overwhelmed with their new schedules, parenting duties and lack of sleep, having a baby involves many changes Some of those changes include self-esteem problems, especially if a woman has had problems with her body image in the past. Ashley Graham is informing women that they are not alone with their struggle so that their body recovers its former glory and has demonstrated it by revealing everything in some new Instagram photos.

By sharing a topless photo on her official Instagram page, where the supermodel has more than 10 million followers, Ashley posted a photo that was in line with her attitude of self-acceptance and self-esteem. Although Ashley has shown her fans what her pregnant body was like, including the stretch marks she acquired during her pregnancy, this was the first time Ashley really showed the bright red-purple stretch marks on her abdomen. The photo he shared has gone viral and currently has more than 1 million views.

In a second photo that Ashley shared in her Instagram story, Ashley was seen shining in her stretch marks. You can see those photos along with other photos that Ashley shared before and after her pregnancy below.

Ashley has opened up about the difficulties she faced in accepting her changing body during her pregnancy with her followers on social networks. It is no surprise to her fans that she is equally open and sincere about her postpartum body as she was when she broke into the scene as a plus size model.

In addition, Ashley spoke with Demi Lovato, who talked about her own eating disorders and how they influenced her drug overdose.

You can watch Ashley Graham's interview with Demi Lovato in the following video player.

What do you think of Ashley Graham's openness and courage in showing her postpartum body and stretch marks? Were you surprised to see her so honest and showing her body?

Are you a fan of Ashley Graham? Did you watch his "Pretty Big Deal,quot; podcast with Demi Lovato?



