Ashlee Simpson sings praise to the sister & # 39; inspiring & # 39; Jessica for her sincere memory

After the success creator & # 39; Pieces of Me & # 39; share the sincere note on social networks, the author of & # 39; Open Book & # 39; he returns the favor, proving the courage of his sister in life for teaching him to bandage his wings.

Ashlee simpson is expressing his astonishment for the sister Jessica Simpson after the release of his sincere memory "Open Book".

The creator of hits "Pieces of Me" went to Instagram on Sunday, February 16 to share a heartfelt note in which he praises the 39-year-old woman, whose book reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list .

"I am very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind and loving sister!" Ashlee wrote, along with a picture of the cover of the book. "It's beautiful to see you share your truth with the world."

She added: "You are very inspiring. I love you very much. You are the number one author in sales."

Jessica, who reveals her battles with alcohol and dependence on the pills at launch, had some moving words for the 35 years.

"I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and your endless support!" Jessica commented on Ashlee's post. "Your courage in life has taught me to bandage my wings and FLY. I love you."