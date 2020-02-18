Armed man kills a person in the Bangkok mall days after the mass shooting | Thailand news

An armed man killed one person and injured another at a shopping center in Bangkok, police said, 10 days after a mass shooting at another shopping center in northeastern Thailand.

The shooting at the Century The Movie Plaza on Tuesday, near the Victory Monument of the Thai capital, was a personal problem and the attacker fled the scene, Thai police said.

"One person died and another was injured," police colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told the Reuters news agency.

Police said in a statement that he knew the identity of the suspect and was working to stop him.

Ten days ago, a soldier had killed at least a dozen people in the Terminal 21 shopping center in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

He had previously killed his commanding officer, other soldiers at his base and several people in a Buddhist temple.