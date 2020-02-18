Ari Fletcher in hot water for defending white women who get a dark tan to look ethnic

%MINIFYHTML59d64415f76020e6e29e1d1484067f8b11% %MINIFYHTML59d64415f76020e6e29e1d1484067f8b12%

Pointing out that women can do whatever they want because they are adults, he adds: "That's like white girls get mad at black girls who have straight hair."

It seems that Ari Fletcher You may have to think twice before saying something next time. The social media star has plummeted for defending white women who tan in an effort to look ethnic.

It all started after a Twitter user called a group of tanned white women posing together for a photo. In response to the photo, the user said: "I'm sorry, but I'm tired of all this aesthetics, I'm tired of looking at the mfs who look like this." Realizing what the user said, Ari replied: "What does this mean? This is how they look. Black girls try hard to prove that black is beautiful, we know. But they don't destroy other women."

People believed that Ari was simply missing the point of the user's tweet and pointed out that he had enough of white women trying to appear dark simply for aesthetic reasons. However, the girlfriend of MoneyBagg Yo He insisted that white women did nothing wrong.

In response to someone who said: "She is talking about white women who seem ethnic with tan, thick extensions, etc.," he said, "but what … they grew up, they can do whatever they want. It's as if white girls they will get angry. " to black girls who have straight hair. "

His response naturally caused more reaction. "Straight hair is genetic, Arianna. Not cultural. I really thought you would understand this. That's sad," said one. Making fun of his plastic surgery, another replied under his post: "I think silicon finally reached his brain." Others said he shouldn't have said those things and "left this in drafts," while some told him to delete the post before it was too late.

"Madam, it's still the month of black history. Don't do this," someone else said. "Ari, I love you, but straight hair is not just a matter of white people. Many other races and ethnicities have straight hair and have no cultural ties to anything …" wrote another. There was also someone who said: "Girl, please, just sit down to this kind of conversation and just twerk."