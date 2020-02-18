Are Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski leaving Bachelor Nation?

New couple alert in Bachelor Nation? Not so fast!
On Valentine’s Day, Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Bukowski He was seen enjoying dinner in Chicago with The Bachelor& # 39; s Katrina Badowski.
In fact, a spectator told us that only they were enjoying dinner at Bandit. "There was no obvious PDA outside the typical conversation, jokes and laughter," an eyewitness shared. But before the rumors really begin that these two are in a romantic relationship, a source assures us that these two are not dating.
"They've gone before. They get along and really love each other, but they're not a couple," shared our source with E! News exclusively. "They are friends."
Also, it's only been two months since the news that Chris and Katie Morton He had canceled his engagement after a romantic Bachelor in Paradise proposal.
"We have reached a point in our history where we agree that it is better to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that is the basis of our relationship, and it is what is most natural for us." . Chris said in an Instagram post. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from our family, friends and all who supported us during our trip, from Paradise at this time. "
The statement continued: "We are grateful for all that we have learned in this chapter, and we are hopeful of what will come in life and we are in love with both of us."
Katie would also address the division during an appearance on iHeartRadio & # 39; s Help! I suck on dates podcast "We had some good times when we met, but they were few and far between," he told the hosts. Dean Unglert Y Jared Haibon. "I think it all comes down to the effort at both ends."
As for Katrina, fans can recognize her for Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor That remains in the air today.
The former NBA dancer made a memorable first impression with Peter after she joked about her hairless cat. It was finally sent home the first night.
During the weekend, he participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend dancing in the big game.
"This weekend I laughed, cried and had another chance to dance," he wrote on social media. "I am grateful to the @nba organization and especially to the @chicagobulls organization for organizing a legendary event and making me part of it. #MambaMentality #NBAAllStar # NBAAllStar2020 #Chicago."
