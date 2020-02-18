Are Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski leaving Bachelor Nation?

New couple alert in Bachelor Nation? Not so fast!

On Valentine’s Day, Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Bukowski He was seen enjoying dinner in Chicago with The Bachelor& # 39; s Katrina Badowski.

In fact, a spectator told us that only they were enjoying dinner at Bandit. "There was no obvious PDA outside the typical conversation, jokes and laughter," an eyewitness shared. But before the rumors really begin that these two are in a romantic relationship, a source assures us that these two are not dating.

"They've gone before. They get along and really love each other, but they're not a couple," shared our source with E! News exclusively. "They are friends."

Also, it's only been two months since the news that Chris and Katie Morton He had canceled his engagement after a romantic Bachelor in Paradise proposal.

"We have reached a point in our history where we agree that it is better to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that is the basis of our relationship, and it is what is most natural for us." . Chris said in an Instagram post. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from our family, friends and all who supported us during our trip, from Paradise at this time. "