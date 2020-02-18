Apple Watch helps save teen athlete's life – Latest news

An Oklahoma teen athlete, Skylar Joslin, has credited his Apple Watch for saving his life after the device notified him of his abnormally fast heart rate.

The boy received an alert on his two-week Apple Watch that said he had a high heart rate of 190 beats per minute (bpm), despite sitting in class. He immediately sent a screenshot of the alert to his mother, Liz Joslin, AppleInsider reported.

"I received a text message along with a screenshot of his heart rate that was 190, the following message read: Mommy, there's something wrong. I'm not doing anything," said Liz.

She took her son to the hospital when his heart rate continued to rise further and reached 280 bpm.

The teenager was later diagnosed with a condition called supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT, which causes a rapid heartbeat that weakens the heart over time.

He had to undergo an eight-hour cardiac surgery to set his pace, and it will be the face of the Oklahoma Heart Association of the American Heart Association on April 25.

"If I hadn't got his Apple Watch, I don't know if I had known," Liz said. "I mean it is unknown how long it would have been happening or how long it would have really taken."

There have been several examples in which the Apple Watch saved lives.

A doctor from the USA UU. He recently saved a person's life by using the Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation in a restaurant.

Recently, the device alerted another Apple Watch user in the UK about his low heart rate. He revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in surgery to solve the problem.

Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 are able to take an electrocardiogram and also monitor the heartbeat in the background, which helps detect an irregular heartbeat.

