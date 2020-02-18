Apple warns that there could be a shortage of iPhone 12 due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLa761e6c4d403db2ca12e399532046ea211% %MINIFYHTMLa761e6c4d403db2ca12e399532046ea212%

# Roommates, as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, there have been even more consequences due to it. For all iPhone fans, you may not like the latest update on the device. According to new reports, the upcoming and highly anticipated iPhone 12 could be the victim of a massive shortage due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus is not only capable of severely affecting your health and causing death, but now it is the reason why you may not be able to have the iPhone 12 in your hands, which will be launched later this year. Reports from @HighSnobeity, earlier this month, Apple revealed that it would temporarily close its stores in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Well, that outbreak is the reason Apple won't be able to meet its quarterly goals, which include the launch of the iPhone 12 in the fall.

Apple now warns of an impending iPhone shortage due to the coronavirus that will likely disappoint millions of diehard fans of the world's most popular smartphone. The company has revealed that, although its factories in China have recently reopened, iPhone production continues to progress more slowly than expected due to widespread illness.

In addition, while some Apple retail stores in China have reopened, a portion of third-party retailers are still closed and others operate during limited business hours. Apple initially anticipated a return of $ 63 to $ 67 billion for this quarter and so far, the company has not achieved that, although the exact loss has not been publicly disclosed.

The company's shares have also recently fallen 2.3%, which shows how damaging the coronavirus is on a larger scale. Companies that supply Apple chips for iPhone have also suffered a financial loss, dropping several points in the stock market.

September, which is the usual month for iPhone releases, should be very interesting this year.

