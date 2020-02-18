Apple points out the coronavirus threat to global companies

Fears about the impact of the coronavirus on the world economy and business have been growing. As of Tuesday morning in China, more than 72,000 people had been infected with the coronavirus and more than 1,800 had died worldwide, authorities said. Approximately three quarters of a billion people in China are under some kind of closing orders, according to an analysis of the New York Times.

Apple's action on Monday "is the first of many we will see around the impact of the coronavirus," said Daniel Ives, managing director of action research at Wedbush Securities. “Apple is very exposed. Confirm the worst fears that the impact of the iPhone would be more dramatic than expected. "

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



Apple shares were trading around 3.2 percent less on pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Apple, which is widely regarded as a benchmark of global supply and demand for goods, has bet heavily on China in recent years. Timothy D. Cook, the executive director, worked with China's telecommunications providers to present the iPhone in the country last decade. After that, Apple's already substantial sales took off even more. China is now the company's second largest market after the United States.

Apple also assembles most of its products in China. Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that manufactures iPhones and other devices on behalf of Apple and global electronics companies, has refused to detail which plants have reopened since the Lunar New Year holiday ended, but denied a media report that pointed to reach production levels of 50 percent. at the end of this month. None of the factories that manufacture iPhones are located in the province of Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak.