Apple points out the coronavirus threat to global companies

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple on Monday became one of the first companies to reveal how the coronavirus that took over China was affecting its business, saying it was reducing its sales expectations for this quarter, which a month ago had been projected to be robust.
The iPhone manufacturer, which relies heavily on Chinese factories and consumers, said in a statement that its smartphone supply would be hampered because production increased more slowly than expected as China reopened its factories. Apple also said that the demand for its devices in China had been affected by the outbreak; closed all 42 stores in the country last month and most have not yet reopened.
"Work is beginning to resume throughout the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated," said Apple, one of the world's most valuable public companies.
Many global companies rely on factories in China to manufacture products as varied as socks and laptops. And Chinese consumers, who had ridden a wave of growing wealth, had been avid buyers of luxury goods, iPhones and many other items.
Fears about the impact of the coronavirus on the world economy and business have been growing. As of Tuesday morning in China, more than 72,000 people had been infected with the coronavirus and more than 1,800 had died worldwide, authorities said. Approximately three quarters of a billion people in China are under some kind of closing orders, according to an analysis of the New York Times.
Apple's action on Monday "is the first of many we will see around the impact of the coronavirus," said Daniel Ives, managing director of action research at Wedbush Securities. “Apple is very exposed. Confirm the worst fears that the impact of the iPhone would be more dramatic than expected. "
Apple shares were trading around 3.2 percent less on pre-market trading on Tuesday.
Apple, which is widely regarded as a benchmark of global supply and demand for goods, has bet heavily on China in recent years. Timothy D. Cook, the executive director, worked with China's telecommunications providers to present the iPhone in the country last decade. After that, Apple's already substantial sales took off even more. China is now the company's second largest market after the United States.
Apple also assembles most of its products in China. Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that manufactures iPhones and other devices on behalf of Apple and global electronics companies, has refused to detail which plants have reopened since the Lunar New Year holiday ended, but denied a media report that pointed to reach production levels of 50 percent. at the end of this month. None of the factories that manufacture iPhones are located in the province of Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak.
Countries like Japan and Germany have already been dealing with the slowdown in growth. Japan, which has a lucrative flow of Chinese tourists, as well as exports to the country's huge consumer market, could fall into a recession. And there are concerns that the coronavirus may affect Europe's already weak growth.
As the virus crisis has deepened, several large companies have indicated that their production may be affected and that the damage may extend to their financial results. China's gigantic network of factories, which represents a quarter of world manufacturing production, was slow to increase after the extended holidays of the Lunar New Year that the authorities imposed due to the outbreak.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles temporarily closed a factory in Serbia due to the shortage of Chinese parts. The European aerospace giant Airbus has indicated that it is only slowly restarting its assembly line, and automakers such as General Motors and Toyota have started limited production in recent days.
Starbucks and Ikea have also closed their stores in China and many shopping centers in the country have been deserted, threatening to reduce sales for retailers such as Nike and others. International airlines, including American, Delta, United, Lufthansa and British Airways, have canceled flights to China, and hotel chains around the world can feel the loss of Chinese travelers.
An economic slowdown for This year, China could cut global economic growth by 0.2 percent at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, according to an Oxford Economics forecast. That would be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis at the end of the past decade.
The next signal of the impact of the virus is expected to arrive on Tuesday, when Walmart plans to report quarterly results.
Apple declined to comment beyond its statement.
That Apple warns that it will lose sales expectations is very unusual. The Silicon Valley company has been one of the most profitable firms in the world and has a cash stack of more than $ 200 billion. The last time he reduced his sales forecast was in January 2019, the first time in 16 years, he reduced his revenue orientation due to low iPhone sales in China.
Last month, Apple forecast that its sales increase from 9 percent to 15 percent in the current quarter. At that time, Mr. Cook said the company had provided investors with a broader range of estimates than expected because he was not sure about the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The current quarter generally depends largely on Chinese demand because the Lunar New Year holiday is a busy shopping and gift period.
Cook said at the time that all Apple suppliers in the Wuhan area were "alternative sources,quot;, not the main suppliers on which it depends most.
"Obviously we are working on mitigation plans to compensate for any expected production loss," he said, adding that the impact for suppliers outside the Wuhan region was "less clear."
Of the 42 Apple retail stores in China, it has now reopened seven, but with limited hours. The company is following government guidelines on where it can reopen stores and the hours they can operate.
Even if all the factories that manufacture iPhones work again in China, Apple faces other challenges there. It relies on an extensive network of Chinese suppliers to provide key components for its main devices. All such suppliers must pass government inspections to verify that their facilities are adequately disinfected with adequate accommodation for affected workers who may be in quarantine.
Apple issued its sales warning just when it enjoyed strong demand for its new iPhone models, which include the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. After the sales of the devices fell sharply during most of 2019, the company reported an 8 percent sales increase in iPhones in the last three months of the year. Buzz is also being built on new iPhones this year that are expected to work with faster 5G wireless networks.
Apple said in its statement that the demand for its products and services outside of China was in line with expectations.
"Apple is fundamentally strong, and this disruption in our business is only temporary," the company said.