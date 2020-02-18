Apparently, Pete Davidson confirms that rehabilitation has worsened during a comedy show

Saturday night live Star Pete Davidson apparently confirmed this week during a standing show at Carolines on Broadway that he recently went to rehab at the Sierra Tucson treatment facility in Arizona. This comes after he said during a segment of "Weekend Update,quot; on SNL In December he was going on vacation.

When he made that comment on SNLDavidson was in the middle of his separation from Kaia Gerber, and explained that the type of vacation he was taking was one in which "insurance pays some of that, and they take your phone and shoelaces off." And you have roommates, but it still costs like $ 100,000. ”

According to Page sixDuring his show with sold out tickets on Sunday night at Caroline’s, Davidson told the audience that he had worked on some new material while he was at the rehabilitation center where his name was "Howard." The 26-year-old man also mentioned that he regularly visited the "cigarette butt hut," which is where all patients smoked cigarettes.

Davidson also mentioned the issue of suicidal thoughts and joked that he signed "a promise,quot; not to commit suicide until the New York Knicks won an NBA championship. He added that he was "at least five years older,quot; before that was even a possibility.

Those who attended the show were required to keep their cell phones in bags, but it was not clear if they were forced to sign the $ 1 million confidentiality agreement that Davidson's team had sent to ticket holders at the end of 2019.

An eyewitness on the show said "the audience really seemed to support,quot; Davidson. And he not only joked about rehabilitation and suicide. He also talked about his brief relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale, and Davidson noted that after the photos became viral of the duo kissing in a New York Rangers game, Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan asked if he would return to Kissing with a girl in another game. Because the photos have a lot of press.

Davidson did not reveal why he went to rehab in Arizona. According to its website, Sierra Tucson treats people struggling with substance abuse, eating disorders, trauma-related problems, anxiety disorders and chronic pain.

Pete Davidson has been open in the past about his struggles with mental health. He revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder and had been suffering from anxiety and depression for years. In addition to his recent rehabilitation period, Davidson also sought treatment in 2016.

Pete Davidson's new Netflix comedy special I live in New York arrives at the transmission platform on February 25.



