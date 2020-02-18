Andy Murray backed to be better again by Boris Becker | Tennis news

















Andy Murray has the ability to win another Grand Slam title if he can overcome his current injury problems, says Boris Becker

Boris Becker has backed Andy Murray to fight his latest injury nightmare and claim his place at the top of his sport.

Murray successfully returned from hip surgery that threatens his career, winning the European Open in Antwerp last October.

But the Scotsman faces a new fight over fitness after being ruled out since November for a pelvic problem, although the legendary Becker believes he can achieve what few other players could handle.

Murray lifted the European Open in Antwerp after successfully returning from hip surgery

"I think most of the players would have retired after a serious hip injury like that. If you had asked me last year, I don't think I'm here," said the three-time Wimbledon champion.

"But Andy, being Andy, came back and played wonderfully in the second half of last year."

"Andy never had the greatest power or the greatest talent, but he always had great determination and willpower and I think that distinguishes him from other players."

Murray won the last of his three Grand Slams in Wimbledon in 2016

Murray last won a Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2016 and Becker has not ruled it out of winning another race in the future.

"It's a tough cookie. You'll find a way to return. And as long as you think you want to come back and come back 100 percent physically, once you have the racket in your hand on a good day, you can beat anyone."

