Andy Cohen makes clear to Kenya Moore Bravo is not escaping from Nene's leaks

It is rumored that Nene Leakes is in a difficult relationship with the network that made her a familiar name. After she was not included in several episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Andy Cohen is making it clear that they are not gradually withdrawing the Queen of Atlanta.

Kenya Moore was invited to Watch What Happens Live, where she commented on her relationship with the other women and her life with Marc Daly.

Kenya, like RHOA viewers, noted that Leakes is becoming less and less at the center of the series. Some fans feel that they are treating her in the same way as Vicki Gunvalson was treated before she was degraded and finally decided to leave the program.

There have also been rumors that Leakes has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars because it does not appear in every episode.

However, that is not true. Nene began filming later than her castmates, but ended up locked up and with a multi-million dollar and multi-year contract.

Regardless of how much or how few editors decide to show you, Nene keeps his huge salary while cooperating.

Glee's student tweeted a question for Moore asking why she is spreading rumors that she has been expelled from the program Andy read on WWHL.

The malicious one against me is so real (I better be careful though) When you look out, you would think that I have really done something so serious for this group! I have worked on many sets and NONE can give a bad report about me! NOT ONE! Only this group of enemies – NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 17, 2020

Kenya replied that he should ask Bravo because that is what it seems.

Cohen told Moore: "I don't think they cut her from episodes because I think everything that was filmed with NeNe is on the show." We are not cutting anything. I'm saying everything we filmed with her … There's nothing left out. "

After the night series ended, Nene tweeted: El The malicious one against me is so real (I better be careful though) From the outside looking in, you would think that I have really done something so serious for this group! I have worked on many sets and NONE can give a bad report about me! NOT ONE! Only this group of enemies. I HAVE NOT BEEN CUT AN EPISODE! I traded my episodes like everyone else! I receive every penny I ordered! Thanks for asking and clarifying that. @ @andy That means a lot to me. & # 39;

