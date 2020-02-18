Andre Gomes ready for Everton's return against Arsenal on Sunday | Soccer news





Andre Gomes from Everton has left a friend behind closed doors unharmed.

%MINIFYHTMLa718cfb7ae85af424b23a64a85a734d011% %MINIFYHTMLa718cfb7ae85af424b23a64a85a734d012%

Andre Gomes is "ready to play,quot; for Everton against Arsenal on Sunday, less than four months after suffering a fractured right ankle, says Carlo Ancelotti.

The Portuguese player has been set aside since November 3 when he suffered the injury playing against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

After returning to the first team's training at the end of last month, the 26-year-old completed 60 minutes of a closed-door friendly just 105 days after being injured.

It means that Gomes could be ready for a competitive return when Everton travels to the Emirates this weekend, live at Sky Sports, with manager Ancelotti hinting that the former Barcelona player is in dispute over an initial role.

0:19 Everton midfielder Andre Gomes thanks everyone who has supported him after suffering a terrible injury against Tottenham. Everton midfielder Andre Gomes thanks everyone who has supported him after suffering a terrible injury against Tottenham.

"He did well (in the practice game of the weekend), played comfortably and without any problems and is available, in my opinion, to play," Ancelotti told evertontv.

"Of course, I have to talk to him about how he feels after playing his first game after a long time out. My personal opinion is that he is ready to play."

Arsenal vs Everton Live

"When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game."

"You can prepare properly (instead of doing it) from the bank, but I have to talk to him and together we can find a solution."

Everton goes to Arsenal one position and two points above the Gunners in tenth place, with both teams in the pack competing to qualify for European football.

However, there are still doubts about injuries to Theo Walcott, who was forced to suffer a knee complaint in the first half of the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace with the former Arsenal striker who is currently not training.