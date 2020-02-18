An Iowa woman claims that a man kidnapped her and forced her to look at "Roots,quot; to "Understand her racism,quot;

This Black History Month has been particularly interesting and now this Iowa story is simply wild. A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested today after being accused of holding a woman captive and forcing her to watch "Roots."

Robert Lee Noye, 52, allegedly forced the woman to sit with him in a residence and watch the nine-hour miniseries that narrates the family line of author Alex Haley, beginning with the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte.

Allegedly, Noye made her see Roots "so she could better understand her racism," according to the criminal complaint, according to The Gazette.

When the woman tried to move, Noye allegedly told her to "remain seated and watch the movie with him or he would kill her and scatter the parts of her body along Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago," according to the complaint.

Noye now faces charges of first degree harassment and false imprisonment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a gun.

