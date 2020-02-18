Amy Klobuchar reviews the name of the Mexican president, making the semi-flub in process – Up News Info

– Amy Klobuchar is trying to make amends for not being able to name the president of Mexico recently, but is still making a small mistake.

The Minnesota senator was unable to appoint Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when a Telemundo journalist asked him during a candidate forum in Nevada last Friday.

On Tuesday night, he was asked about that problem during a CNN city hall and said: "I would like to greet Andre Manuel López Obrador," mispronouncing the president's first name.

Klobuchar offered the excuse that he had a long day in the Senate and landed in Nevada late before the forum.

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, criticized Klobuchar for not remembering López Obrador's name. Klobuchar replied Tuesday: "This is not like a‘ Jeopardy game. "

