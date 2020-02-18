Amie Harwick, former fiance of Drew Carey, killed in Hollywood Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A famous family therapist and former comedian Drew Carey's fiancée were killed early Saturday in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a man from Playa del Rey was arrested in the murder.

Dr. Amie Harwick was murdered in her home. Her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of murder, Los Angeles police announced Sunday.

Officers responded to a call from a "screaming woman,quot; in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. Saturday, according to the authorities. Police said a roommate told officers that the victim was being assaulted in the house.

The victim was found not responding under a third-floor balcony with significant injuries that authorities said were "consistent with a fall." She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the coroner's office, Harwick died of blunt head and torso injuries. His death has been declared a homicide.

Police said they discovered "possible evidence of a fight,quot; and signs of forced entry and an intruder.

Around 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force arrested Pursehouse outside his home in the 8100 block of Cabora Drive in Playa del Rey.

Harwick "had recently expressed fear for a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order,quot; against him, which had already expired, police said in a press release. Harwick had seen Pursehouse two weeks before the murder, police said.

One of Hardwick's specialties was to help people who suffer domestic violence.

His old friend Rudy Torres told CBS2 that the system failed him.

"The system will not act until something happens, and it is always too late for them," Torres said. "It's always too little and too late. I was there when it all started, and they didn't do much for her at that time, they definitely didn't do anything for her now."

Harwick was previously in a relationship with comedian Drew Carey. A Carey representative confirmed his commitment in February 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship ended last year.

Harwick had written a book, created podcasts and used social media to talk about his work as a therapist.

Pursehouse is on bail of $ 2 million. Investigators are presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on charges.