Amber Rose: & # 39; The death of Kobe Bryant inspired my new face tattoo & # 39;

Amber Rose: 'The death of Kobe Bryant inspired my new face tattoo'

Bradley Lamb
Amber Rose has opened up about her controversial new facial tattoo and, according to the mother of two children, it was the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant that inspired her to get a tattoo.

"I have to be honest. And I don't want this to sound cheesy or whatever. After Kobe died … it made me reflect on my life. And I don't want people to be like & # 39; Oh Kobe died, and You went and got a tattoo. But it was something like that, "he shared during an appearance on One on One with Keyshia Cole.

