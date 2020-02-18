Amber Rose: & # 39; The death of Kobe Bryant inspired my new face tattoo & # 39;

Amber Rose has opened up about her controversial new facial tattoo and, according to the mother of two children, it was the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant that inspired her to get a tattoo.

"I have to be honest. And I don't want this to sound cheesy or whatever. After Kobe died … it made me reflect on my life. And I don't want people to be like & # 39; Oh Kobe died, and You went and got a tattoo. But it was something like that, "he shared during an appearance on One on One with Keyshia Cole.

"My father had cancer when he was 40 years old. And he went through remission, and it's good, but he almost died, and I'm 36, and I thought I had wanted this tattoo for a long time." continued. "And I thought & # 39; Life is so short & # 39 ;, just do it. Just live your best life. It's like … no regrets. That's how I felt, and I'm happy to have done it."

His tattoo on his forehead, which is the name of his two children, has been criticized by his followers, who feel that beauty has ruined his face.