Amazon's offer of the day: Amazon's offer of the day: up to 41% discount on Poco F1, Nokia 6.2 and Huawei P30 Lite – Mobiles News

Xiaomi Poco F1:
Available in Rs 14,999
After a 40% discount, Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs 14,999. The phone has an original price of 24,999 rupees and is available with up to 40% discount on the electronic retailer's site. Poco F1 works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.18-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels.
Nokia 6.2:
Available in Rs 11,750
Nokia 6.2 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone is currently listed at Rs 11,750 on the e-tailer site. The smartphone has a triple rear camera consisting of a 16MP main camera, a 5MP secondary camera and a third 8MP sensor. It houses a 3500 mAh battery and works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 eight-core processor.
Huawei P30 Lite:
Available in Rs 12,990
Huawei P30 Lite is sold with a 41% discount on Amazon. The smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage can be purchased at Rs 12,990. The phone works with the company's Kirin 710 eight-core processor and runs EMUI 9.0 based on the Android Pie operating system. The device is equipped with a 32MP camera on the front for selfies. On the back, users will get a triple camera configuration consisting of 24MP, 8MP main lens and other 2MP sensors.