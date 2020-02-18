Amazon's offer of the day: Amazon's offer of the day: up to 41% discount on Poco F1, Nokia 6.2 and Huawei P30 Lite – Mobiles News

Did you miss the latest smartphone sale on Amazon and are you still looking for mobile deals? If yes, here is some news for you. In its daily "Offer of the day,quot; offers, the electronic seller offers up to 41% discount on smartphones from Xiaomi, Nokia and Huawei. Read in advance to know the offers.

Xiaomi Poco F1:

Available in Rs 14,999

After a 40% discount, Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs 14,999. The phone has an original price of 24,999 rupees and is available with up to 40% discount on the electronic retailer's site. Poco F1 works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.18-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels.

Nokia 6.2:

Available in Rs 11,750

Nokia 6.2 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone is currently listed at Rs 11,750 on the e-tailer site. The smartphone has a triple rear camera consisting of a 16MP main camera, a 5MP secondary camera and a third 8MP sensor. It houses a 3500 mAh battery and works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 eight-core processor.

Huawei P30 Lite:

Available in Rs 12,990

Huawei P30 Lite is sold with a 41% discount on Amazon. The smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage can be purchased at Rs 12,990. The phone works with the company's Kirin 710 eight-core processor and runs EMUI 9.0 based on the Android Pie operating system. The device is equipped with a 32MP camera on the front for selfies. On the back, users will get a triple camera configuration consisting of 24MP, 8MP main lens and other 2MP sensors.

