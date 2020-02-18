Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos promises $ 10 billion to fight climate change – Latest news

Amazon executive director Jeff Bezos will commit $ 10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofit organizations and other groups that fight to protect the environment and counteract the effects of climate change, he said this week.

Reducing emissions will be a challenge for Amazon. The e-commerce company delivers 10 billion items a year, has a massive transport and data center footprint, and has faced criticism from its own workforce.

Bezos, the richest man in the world, is among a growing list of billionaires to dedicate substantial funds to combat the impact of global warming.

%MINIFYHTML79f8e3855410a685b2477528ab41408c11% %MINIFYHTML79f8e3855410a685b2477528ab41408c12%

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos said in an Instagram post. "I want to work alongside others to amplify known ways and explore new ways to combat the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

Bezos Earth Fund will begin granting grants this summer as part of the initiative.

"It will take collective measures of large companies, small businesses, national states, global organizations and individuals," said Bezos.

Counteracting climate change has become a popular cause for American billionaires in recent years, with Microsoft's Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer among the world's richest environmental philanthropists. ⁣⁣⁣ Last year, Bezos promised to make the Amazon online retailer neutralize net carbon by 2040, the first major corporation to announce such a goal, and buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from the US design and manufacturing company. Rivian Automotive LLC vehicles.

Bezos also said at the time that Amazon would meet the objectives of the Paris climate agreement 10 years before the agreement's schedule and invest $ 100 million to restore forests and wetlands.

Amazon has faced protests from environmental activists and pressure from its employees to take action against climate change.

Amazon workers were among the hundreds of employees of large technology companies to join the marches for climate change in San Francisco and Seattle at the end of last year, saying that their employers had been too slow to face global warming and that They had to take more drastic measures.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group of activist workers, welcomed the Bezos Earth Fund announcement, but said it did not compensate for the company's fossil fuel consumption and other activities that contribute to climate change.

"We applaud the philanthropy of Jeff Bezos, but one hand cannot give what the other is taking away," the group said on Twitter.

