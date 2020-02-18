Amanda Bynes' fiance is the son of the Los Angeles doctor

Instagram

The identity of the man with whom the actress of & # 39; Easy A & # 39; after leaving for two or three months after meeting in a support group for alcoholics.

The identity of Amanda Bynes& # 39; fiance has been introduced as the son of a Los Angeles doctor.

The actress went to Instagram to reveal the happy news that she was engaged on Friday, February 14, 200, sharing a snap of a huge rock on her ring finger along with the legend: "Committed to the love of my life." "

While the identity of the mysterious man remained unknown, according to The Blast, the future husband of the star has now introduced himself as Paul Michael.

The publication reported that the couple has been dating for two or three months after meeting in a support group for alcoholics. The website revealed that Paul is around 20 years old and is from the San Fernando Valley area of ​​Los Angeles. His father is a leading doctor in L.A.

However, the "She is the man"The star cannot legally marry without a judge's approval while still under the guardianship of his parents. A source told the publication that the Bynes family is aware of the commitment, but the marriage has not yet been approved.

Amanda shared a first glimpse of her fiance in a selfie of the couple she shared during the weekend. "Lover," he wrote in the caption, without revealing more information.