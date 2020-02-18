Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet calls Steve Madden for nasty rant

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows; Victor Chavez / WireImage
Stacey Bendet Y Steve MaddenThe dispute is in the headlines once again.
On Monday, the CEO and creative director of Alice + Olivia posted a video of a heated exchange with the founder of the shoe brand on Instagram. The post has been deleted since then.
According to Persons, citing the legend already eliminated, the 41-year-old designer accused the 62-year-old footwear guru of launching a "verbal assault,quot; against her in a hotel lobby. According to reports, the alleged incident took place after she accused him of copying her StaceFace designs.
"I gently reminded him that he copied all my StaceFace designs," he wrote through Instagram Stories along with images of the incident. "Hi, I'm @SteveMadden, tell me to fuck me in front of my children."
In a copy of the video shared by TMZ, Madden can be heard saying, "Honey, if you're going to be rude, you can fuck." Bendet then claimed that Madden had previously told him that if he wasn't copying people, then he wasn't doing a good job.
"You can fuck if you're going to be rude to me, okay?" He repeated. "You copy people all the time."
Bendet then brought down this copy claim.
"No, I don't. No, I have a registered trademark Stace," he said.
Madden also said that "we did not copy,quot; the design and that "we were making faces long before you."
According to Persons, Bendet explained his reasoning behind sharing the video in the deleted subtitle.
"I am sharing this because their behavior is not acceptable in business or in life, they could have apologized or shown some remorse, but no, they respond with intimidation, we cannot stop the stalkers unless we face them!" She supposedly wrote. "I hope that what my daughters learned was how you never let a man or someone talk to you this way!"
Later he also thanked his followers for their support.
"I just want to thank everyone for the great amount of support I received this morning since I published the video of Steve Madden cursing me in front of my 4-year-old son in the lobby of a hotel when I called him to copy so many of my StaceFace designs," said. "You know, brands like yours can't be allowed to do that. They can't go and remove the product from the designers, you know, put it under a different label and think it's fine. And, you know, really, how person, I think he just showed his true colors, which is like a complete pig. "
In 2018, Alice + Olivia sued Betsey Johnson, which Madden bought in 2010, for copyright infringement. According to TMZ, the companies reached a confidential agreement in June 2019.
