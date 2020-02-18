Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet calls Steve Madden for nasty rant

Stacey Bendet Y Steve MaddenThe dispute is in the headlines once again.

%MINIFYHTML437878ab3c35762789dd61b76e5b8dee13% %MINIFYHTML437878ab3c35762789dd61b76e5b8dee14%

On Monday, the CEO and creative director of Alice + Olivia posted a video of a heated exchange with the founder of the shoe brand on Instagram. The post has been deleted since then.

%MINIFYHTML437878ab3c35762789dd61b76e5b8dee15% %MINIFYHTML437878ab3c35762789dd61b76e5b8dee16%

According to Persons, citing the legend already eliminated, the 41-year-old designer accused the 62-year-old footwear guru of launching a "verbal assault,quot; against her in a hotel lobby. According to reports, the alleged incident took place after she accused him of copying her StaceFace designs.

"I gently reminded him that he copied all my StaceFace designs," he wrote through Instagram Stories along with images of the incident. "Hi, I'm @SteveMadden, tell me to fuck me in front of my children."

In a copy of the video shared by TMZ, Madden can be heard saying, "Honey, if you're going to be rude, you can fuck." Bendet then claimed that Madden had previously told him that if he wasn't copying people, then he wasn't doing a good job.

"You can fuck if you're going to be rude to me, okay?" He repeated. "You copy people all the time."

Bendet then brought down this copy claim.

"No, I don't. No, I have a registered trademark Stace," he said.

Madden also said that "we did not copy,quot; the design and that "we were making faces long before you."