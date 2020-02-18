Alex Salmond appears in Glasgow High Court for a preliminary rape attempt hearing

Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond appeared before the High Court today to face a series of charges of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape.

Salmond, 65, was flanked by police officers when he entered Glasgow High Court for the preliminary hearing this morning.

He is charged with a charge of attempted rape, one of sexual assault with intent to rape, 10 of sexual assault and two of indecent aggression.

The charges, which he has denied "vigorously," refer to 10 different women and cover a period of time from June 2008 to November 2014.

The former MSP is accused of attempting to rape a woman in Bute House, the official residence of the Scottish Prime Minister, during the independence referendum campaign.

The former deputy is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman with the intention of raping in December 2013.

Both incidents were said to have occurred between the date of the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012 and the day of the independence vote in September 2014.

The details of today's hearing cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Salmond was prime minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, before resigning after Scotland's independence referendum.

A four-week test was set for March 9.

