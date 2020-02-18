Albigna returns to the classic inclination | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML48c5e39e2bd2b265941f7f117fef727f11% %MINIFYHTML48c5e39e2bd2b265941f7f117fef727f12%





Albigna and Shane Foley win the Marcel Boussac Prize

It is reported that Albigna and Alpine Star are in good shape before the connections they expect are the classic campaigns.

Albigna was one of the star juvenile colts last season for Jessica Harrington, winning the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp before completing her campaign by finishing fourth in the Breeders & # 39; Cup.

Zoffany's daughter has a better price of 14-1 for the 1000 Guineas in Newmarket, but it has not yet been decided whether she runs over the Rowley mile or the French equivalent in Paris.

His stablemate Alpine Star has been off the track since he claimed a narrow victory at Debutante Stakes last August, but he is likely to follow a similar route.

Alan Cooper, career manager of the Niarchos family, said: "Both colts had a good rest before Christmas and are now back with Jessie and in good shape. They both have tickets to Group One and will remain separate.

"We will see how they progress in their work and let Jessie decide if she wants to execute any of them in a trial. Obviously, Albigna would have a Group One penalty if she ran in a trial, so that's something to consider."

"I think Albigna will stay one mile, while Alpine Star could go a mile and a little further."

"We could think of taking Albigna back to Longchamp for the French Guineas, but it's too early to make firm plans."

Cooper also has high hopes for three unexposed three-year-old foals: one in Ireland with Harrington, one in Britain with Sir Michael Stoute and one in France with Pascal Bary.

Harrington's Free Solo won by five lengths in his last appearance at Leopardstown last July, while Highest Ground, trained by Stoute, a son of Frankel, made a great impression on his first and only start at Leicester in September.

Ketil, meanwhile, is two of three on the other side of the channel for coach Pascal Bary.

Cooper said: "Free is just a horse that Jessie likes a lot and has tickets for great races (including 2,000 Irish guineas).

"We will feel our way with him and take our time, but we have high hopes that he will rise to a good level."

"Highest Ground is a horse that we hope will travel the test route of the Classic. It has no experience, which is not ideal for an early season Classic. We will let Sir Michael bring it and see where we finish. It could be participated in races such as the Prix du Jockey Club.

"A horse we like in France is Ketil, who has won two of his three starts for Pascal Bary. He has tickets for great races in France and we think he will do well."

"We are still in winter and I think we will be a little wiser about all these horses in another month."