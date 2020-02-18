Al Pacino's girlfriend leaves him because he is old and stingy

%MINIFYHTML9f8e35480a770eb5a77330fbc7b8ef2a11% %MINIFYHTML9f8e35480a770eb5a77330fbc7b8ef2a12%

LaIsha Magazine

Meital Dohan reveals that he left the 79-year-old actor because of his age difference and says he didn't like spending money on her during their relationship.

Up News Info –

Al Pacino was abandoned by the girlfriend of the Israeli actress Mehan Dohan over his age gap of 39.

It was reported that the Oscar-winning actor had separated from Dohan when he left alone on the Oscar red carpet earlier this month. And the breakup of the couple has now been confirmed by the beauty of 40 years, who told Israel's LaIsha magazine that he asked for time for romance because Pacino, 79, was too old for her.

%MINIFYHTML9f8e35480a770eb5a77330fbc7b8ef2a13% %MINIFYHTML9f8e35480a770eb5a77330fbc7b8ef2a14%

"It's hard to be with such an old man, even with Al Pacino," he said. "The difference in age is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he's an older man, to be honest. So, even with all my love, it didn't last."

%MINIFYHTML9f8e35480a770eb5a77330fbc7b8ef2a15% %MINIFYHTML9f8e35480a770eb5a77330fbc7b8ef2a16%

Dohan also had few compliments to give his ex when asked what gifts he had given during their two-year relationship.

"He only bought me flowers," he laughed. "How can I politely say that he didn't like spending money?"

Despite his unflattering description of "the Irish"actor, Dohan hopes to remain friends with the actor even if they are no longer together.

<br />

"I had a fight with him and I left him recently, but, of course, I really love him and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be part of his legacy," he said. "It is an honor for me. I am glad that this relationship has happened between us and I hope we are still good friends."