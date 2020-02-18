Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi of Katrina Kaif will launch on this date

Sooryavanshi of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, directed by Rohit Shetty, has changed its trailer release date. The trailer of the protagonist of Akshay Kumar was ready to appear on February 27. However, the latest reports suggest that the launch of the trailer has been advanced.

According to a recent report, the Sooryavanshi trailer will be released on March 2, while the film will be released on March 27. The creators of Sooryavanshi trust that a 25-day window is enough for the artist's promotion. The report also indicated that Akshay Kumar's lucky number is 9. And the date 02-03-2020 adds up to 9. So, the superstar is eager to have the trailer on this day. In fact, on February 27 he was also selected for the same reason for the trailer launch.

Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikandar Kher in key roles. Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham will also be seen making a special cameo in the film.