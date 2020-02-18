Afghanistan presidential election: Ashraf Ghani declared winner | News

%MINIFYHTML59f0184dbe435d9b6cd14a37790332ae11% %MINIFYHTML59f0184dbe435d9b6cd14a37790332ae12%

The electoral body of Afghanistan declared the current president Ashraf Ghani the winner of the country's presidential elections, almost five months after the vote.

The Independent Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday that Ghani obtained 50.64 percent of the votes on September 28, 2019, beating executive president Abdullah Abdullah, who obtained 39.52 percent.

%MINIFYHTML59f0184dbe435d9b6cd14a37790332ae13% %MINIFYHTML59f0184dbe435d9b6cd14a37790332ae14%

The results were delayed after Abdullah's accusations of vote manipulation forced a recount.

%MINIFYHTML59f0184dbe435d9b6cd14a37790332ae15% %MINIFYHTML59f0184dbe435d9b6cd14a37790332ae16%

The two men have shared power in the last five years in a so-called unity government formed by the United States following widespread allegations of fraud and corruption in the 2014 surveys.