Actress Heather Elizabeth Parkhurst mutilated by her own dogs

%MINIFYHTML94a2fb1a54d2fe07dff63930fbb0130611% %MINIFYHTML94a2fb1a54d2fe07dff63930fbb0130612%

Facebook

The actress of & # 39; Beverly Hills Cop & # 39; She is rushed to the hospital with a bloody arm and hand after being caught in the middle of a violent fight between her two pit bulls.

Up News Info –

Actress Heather Elizabeth Parkhurst She was hospitalized after being mutilated by her own dogs.

The "Beverly Hills Cop III"The star was in need of surgery after being attacked on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in West Hollywood, his fiance Mark nason He told TMZ.

%MINIFYHTML94a2fb1a54d2fe07dff63930fbb0130613% %MINIFYHTML94a2fb1a54d2fe07dff63930fbb0130614%

Heather was stroking her seven-month-old pit bull, Baby, when her other pit bull, the eight-year-old Buddha, seemed jealous and growling. The two dogs threw themselves against each other, but Heather's right hand and arm were caught in the middle of the violent incident.

%MINIFYHTML94a2fb1a54d2fe07dff63930fbb0130615% %MINIFYHTML94a2fb1a54d2fe07dff63930fbb0130616%

The "Alpha dog"The actress was rushed to the hospital to treat her wounds, which included broken bones in her hand, torn ligaments and other deep cuts all over her arm.

The doctors inserted pins and sewed her arm, but she remains hospitalized.

According to Mark, the star will require a year of therapy to recover, but insisted that the couple plans to keep the two dogs.