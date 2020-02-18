Actress Esther Scott died of a heart attack

%MINIFYHTMLae307a48585fdadf9989bfd5de5549bc11% %MINIFYHTMLae307a48585fdadf9989bfd5de5549bc12%

The veteran actress who starred in & # 39; Boyz n the Hood & # 39 ;, & # 39; ER & # 39; and & # 39; Melrose Place & # 39; She was found dead at the age of 66 from a heart attack at her home in Santa Monica, California.

Actress Esther scott He has died at 66.

The veteran character actress suffered a heart attack last week at her home in Santa Monica, California, and died on Friday, February 14, 2020, according to TMZ.

Scott appeared in more than 70 movies and TV shows, including "Kids in the neighborhood","Birth of a nation","Oak man","Beverly Hills, 90210","ER"Y"Melrose's place", and also provided the voice of Shodu in the spin-off" Star Wars "Ewoks".