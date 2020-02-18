According to reports, Tamar Braxton DIVIDED from the African boyfriend! (Details)

Tamar Braxton is a single woman again, according to social media rumors.

MTO News has confirmed that the reality star and the singer deleted all the photos from her Instagram account. And she left a message on Twitter, which suggests that she and her Nigerian baby David Odefeso were separating.

After removing all the images from his IG page, Tamar wrote "If they don't love you, you don't have to talk,quot;.

Braxton's youngest sister added that she said: "Let it go and let God bring you to what will be all you need."

She added that, "the defects (not) are not your weakness, but (are) the strength and attraction to which you are destined to be in (your) life."

Tamar did not give more details about what David did, that made her break things. The couple had been together for almost 2 years.