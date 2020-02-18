A women's empowerment retreat to begin 2020 on the right – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0690fc36042809d21fc9077b099a4bac11% %MINIFYHTML0690fc36042809d21fc9077b099a4bac12%

We could all use a little more self-confidence. As women in a patriarchal society, we are not raised to be aggressive, have the right to whatever we want or defend ourselves. We are taught to be quiet and polite and to accept how little we are given. No wonder so many women struggle with self-esteem and realize their self-esteem. We are powerful creatures, but sometimes we need help to discover it and get out of the constant barrage of sexism and belittle society. If you are struggling to feel worthy, have self-esteem and take control of your life, there are trained professional women who can help you!

At the Retiro Emerge in Monterey Bay, life coaches Rachel Grant and Ashley Easter take him through a weekend of breaking his own barriers and unlearning the limits that society has imposed on him. At the end of the weekend, a new one will emerge with the confidence and skills to enter your power!

Who are your guides in this transformative retreat?

Rachel Grant She is an abuse survivor who runs her own successful business by training other survivors through her trauma. She is a published author with a master's degree in Counseling Psychology and has made a career in helping people regain their power and their life. She uses her degree to help clients overcome mental blocks that prevent them from seeing their potential for success and their ability to heal. Ultimately, Rachel's mission is to make her clients stop surviving and start thriving.

Ashley Easter He is a speaker, writer, advocate for victims of abuse and founder of The Courage Conference, a safe space for abuse survivors and their allies to share inspiring stories to help each other heal and move forward. In addition, Ashley is an ordained minister and a television producer who develops programs focused on survivors. Ashley also uses her own story with abuse to help clients deepen their bodies and reconnect with their intuition and internal guidance system.

What can you expect from this 3-day retreat?

This luxury weekend for women is specially designed to be a complete immersion experience with exercises that focus on your mind, body and spirit to help you reconnect with yourself. Through training sessions, body movements, meditation and walks along the ocean (among other activities), this time it is for you to focus on yourself, selflessly, to find that strong, safe and intuitive woman who has been beaten and made to feel. uncertain about the world around her. Everything you need is within you: this weekend can help you access.

The time to invest in yourself is now! This is your only life and you should live it to the fullest every day. If you are not doing it now, when will it start? With the help of Rachel and Ashley, you can make the rest of 2020 and the years come more rewarding, productive and joyful once you have harnessed your own power.

Free your empowered self! The emerging retreat will take place from February 21 to 23 in Monterey, California.

Learn more about this amazing retreat: https://www.theemergeretreat.com/learnmore

Register now for Retirement Emerge here: https://www.theemergeretreat.com/register

Read more about their trainers: www.rachelgrantcoaching.com www.ashleyeaster.com