A woman's body was found at the Fort Collins residence when police respond to a shooting report.

A woman's body was found inside a Fort Collins home on Monday when police responded to a report of a shooting.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. in the 6500 block of Lynn Driver, according to the police department.

A man found "injured,quot; inside the residence was taken to a local hospital, police said. The couple was not identified.

Police said there is no continuing threat to the public regarding the incident. The Larimer County coroner's office will identify the victim after the family is notified. The coroner will also determine the cause and form of his death.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Gary Trujillo at 970-416-2645, or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Suggestions can be made online for stopcriminals.org.