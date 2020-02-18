"A tremendous loss,quot;: officials look for a cause in the fire of the press bar in St. Cloud – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The authorities call it one of the scariest fires they have seen. The historic Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud is a pile of rubble now after an intense shooting that started early on Monday, less than an hour after employees closed at night.

What follows for this busy corner of downtown St. Cloud.

"It is probably one of the scariest fires I've seen," said St. Cloud fire chief Dean Wrobbel. "Most of the time we had zero visibility."

Firefighters put out smoking places more than a day after a basement fire swept through the iconic Press Bar and Parlor in downtown St. Cloud.

"It has been a kind of place to go with me and my friends," said St. Cloud resident Scott Brutger. "I saw a lot of great bands there, it was just amazing."

As many visit to remember, the authorities examine the debris for a cause. And officials reflect on a hard shooting.

"We were in the building for about 45 minutes trying to find the place of the fire," said Chief Wrobbel. "We could hear it on the walls and things and we just couldn't get to it."

The building had many hidden, empty spaces where fire could travel.

When it became clear that firefighters could not save the press bar, they moved to the next Cowboy Jacks store, which shares a brick wall with the press bar. The Fire Chief says there is smoke and water damage in the basement of Cowboy Jacks and that people who live on it still cannot return to their homes.

The building has been standing for more than 100 years, but current owners have been in business for less than five.

"They have done a remodeling inside, they are committed to that property, they suffered a tremendous loss," said St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.

As the community processes the loss, many expect the next chapter in this corner to be as iconic as the previous one.

"This is historic, this is an iconic building and an iconic historic corner," Kleis said.

"The memories will last but we'll see what happens, we'll see what they rebuild," said Brutger.

The mayor says he hopes to have the streets around Press Bar open for Wednesday.