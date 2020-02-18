90-day meeting for fiance ends with the saga of Mike and Natalie

%MINIFYHTML059b6e08935c0099ac8cc02252a7b08c13% %MINIFYHTML059b6e08935c0099ac8cc02252a7b08c14%

Now, with him back in the United States, they are in a stalemate. Mike said he respects and supports Natalie's religious beliefs. They are together? Natalie said she could not speak for him, but "is not out of this relationship."

%MINIFYHTML059b6e08935c0099ac8cc02252a7b08c15% %MINIFYHTML059b6e08935c0099ac8cc02252a7b08c16%

"It is on hold, but there are many fears on my part and many doubts," he told the host of the meeting Shaun robinson and the other cast members gathered.

"I have hope," Mike said. "It's hard … we have problems."

When asked again if he loved him, Natalie paused a long time before answering. "I'm cautious. I don't want to go through another divorce," he said. "There was a time when he hurt me a lot and Michael knows … I have feelings for Mike, but let's say I love myself more."