90-day meeting for fiance ends with the saga of Mike and Natalie

Spectators embarked on a trip with Mike and Natalie after he flew to Ukraine in an attempt to discover what the heist was with his K-1 visa. While there, he met his friends and told the cameras about his atheism and his belief in aliens. Natalie then collapsed because of her desire to have children and her fear that children would be confused by their deeply religious beliefs and strange beliefs. Their time together ended with a tense confessional interview followed by an awkward goodbye at the airport where Natalie couldn't tell if she loved Mike.
Now, with him back in the United States, they are in a stalemate. Mike said he respects and supports Natalie's religious beliefs. They are together? Natalie said she could not speak for him, but "is not out of this relationship."
"It is on hold, but there are many fears on my part and many doubts," he told the host of the meeting Shaun robinson and the other cast members gathered.
"I have hope," Mike said. "It's hard … we have problems."
When asked again if he loved him, Natalie paused a long time before answering. "I'm cautious. I don't want to go through another divorce," he said. "There was a time when he hurt me a lot and Michael knows … I have feelings for Mike, but let's say I love myself more."
As for what Mike did, he explained that his best friend, a woman, was getting married and he was part of her wedding party. The night before the wedding was supposed to spend the night at his aunt's house, but he ended up sleeping in his friend's house. His fiance was not there. He said he slept on the couch. Natalie said the story she told was not true, but Mike maintained that nothing ever happened. So why did this friend approach Natalie and tell her that she and Mike would never get married? The reasoning behind that never aired during the meeting. But the saga of Mike and Natalie is not over, he said he was going to fight like hell for the relationship.
Angela and Michael
It would be a 90 days meeting without Angela jumping off the couch and threatening? That happened when Michael's friends joined the conversation. The group in Nigeria and Angela talked a lot with each other, but didn't they really get anywhere? We got Angela saying, "I am the most elegant and crappy bitch you've ever met."
Michael's visa was denied and Angela still believes he somehow spoiled it during the interview. But they are committed to making it work, somehow.
Blake and Jasmin
the 90 days couple that never really took off. Yes, they got married, but their story was simply that Jasmin didn't like Blake's friends. These friends joined the conversation and said they felt Jasmin made no effort and was changing Blake. That's. The end.
The other couples had more prominence in the episode on Sunday February 16 of the meeting.
