50 Cent in Rick James's posthumous sexual assault lawsuit: & # 39; These bitches go crazy! & # 39;

50 Cent has intervened in the recent accusations made by a woman who was attacked by the late singer Rick James in the 70s.

"Oh, hell, I'm done with all this crap," wrote 50, sharing a screenshot of an article about the lawsuit. "No, I don't want to hear shit, these bitches go crazy."

