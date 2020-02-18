50 Cent in Rick James's posthumous sexual assault lawsuit: & # 39; These bitches go crazy! & # 39;

50 Cent has intervened in the recent accusations made by a woman who was attacked by the late singer Rick James in the 70s.

"Oh, hell, I'm done with all this crap," wrote 50, sharing a screenshot of an article about the lawsuit. "No, I don't want to hear shit, these bitches go crazy."

According to the Associated Press, a woman from New York, who has kept her identity a secret, seeks damages against James, who died in 2004, for allegedly raping her in 1979 when she was only 15 years old. The woman claims that the deceased star was visiting one of the parents in the group's house in Buffalo. She said he entered her room after dinner and raped her.

"He grabbed my hair and pushed my head against the pillow," he said in the suit. "I tried to fight him, but he told me & # 39; shut up and stop moving or I'll cut you & # 39;".