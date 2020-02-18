50 Cent Explosions Rick James Rape Accuser as & # 39; Crazy B *** h & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6cc2faa4e9cfb20084b72a14b776f23011% %MINIFYHTML6cc2faa4e9cfb20084b72a14b776f23012%

The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He seems to doubt the history of the woman, who claims she was raped by the late musician when she was 15, while writing: & # 39; I'm done with all this & # 39 ;.

50 cents has intervened in rape accusations against deceased musician Rick James. The rapper is not buying the story of a woman, who claims she was raped by the singer, whose real name is James Ambrose Johnson Jr., in 1979 when he was 15 years old.

Successful creator "In da Club" visited his Instagram page on Sunday, February 16 to criticize accuser James. Sharing a photo of the legendary artist and the related headline, he wrote in the caption: "Oh, fuck, this is over with all this, no, I don't want to hear anything, these b *** he is crazy."

Fifty is not the only celebrity who does not seem to believe the history of women as YOU. added in the comments section of the Fifth post, "S ** t wild". DJ Paul He simply reacted with a confused face emoji, while bodybuilder Ulisses Jr. wrote: "Wait! Did you notice this now? BS!"

The woman, who has remained anonymous, claims that James raped her while staying in a group house in Buffalo, New York, in 1979. "Rick James entered my room and quickly lay on top of me. He grabbed my hair. and he pushed me. my head on the pillow, "he said as it appears in the court document. "I tried to fight him, but he told me to shut up and stop moving or I will cut you off. I violently ripped off my underwear and proceeded to rape me violently and ejaculate inside me."

The unidentified woman is demanding James's estate for $ 50 million, claiming she suffered "physical, psychological and emotional injuries" for the detailed assault.

Before his death in 2004, James was convicted of assaulting two women in 1993. The first case occurred in 1991, when prosecutors said he and his girlfriend tied a woman to a chair, burned her with a crack pipe and They forced her to act. sexual acts The second assault occurred in a hotel room when he was released on bail in 1992. He was in prison for more than two years for the crimes.