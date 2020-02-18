50 Cent denies French Montana's claims that it is a snitch!

50 Cent is currently on a promotional tour for his new For Life program, and during his visit to Cigar Talk, he talked about the accusations made by Meek Mill and French Montana that he is a snitch and a police informant, but 50 says That is not annoying because it is not true.

"That is the era in which n * ggas are beaten, and they simply say: & # 39; Give me my time. I don't give a shit what you're talking about & # 39;" he said talking about the street code in the 90s. "They don't tell anyone, because if you say so, you can't even expect to go home. Where do you go after leaving? The neighborhood is not accepting that." * gga, we hear you a rat ".

According to 50, if it were a snitch, the streets would not hug him.

"They say these things when they want to tell it, even for me personally, they tried to attack my character. They say, & # 39; He is a rat, or he and this and that & # 39;". All you have to do is ask who I told. I have never told about any n * gga in my life. In Preme's situation, he will tell you who told him. My name is not in that case, but they talk about needing a protection order. Why does it feel like I'm the stalker here, then? … You needed protection, n * gga. And your protection is gone. That's the truth ".

Then name both rappers directly:

"You heard it when Meek spoke shit, and you heard it in French. It doesn't offend me when they do it, because I know what they do. It offends me where it started. You never see, let Jimmy Henchman tell you that I'm a snitch … Jimmy has been snorting since 1942. "