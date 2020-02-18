Home Entertainment 50 Cent denies French Montana's claims that it is a snitch!

50 Cent is currently on a promotional tour for his new For Life program, and during his visit to Cigar Talk, he talked about the accusations made by Meek Mill and French Montana that he is a snitch and a police informant, but 50 says That is not annoying because it is not true.

"That is the era in which n * ggas are beaten, and they simply say: & # 39; Give me my time. I don't give a shit what you're talking about & # 39;" he said talking about the street code in the 90s. "They don't tell anyone, because if you say so, you can't even expect to go home. Where do you go after leaving? The neighborhood is not accepting that." * gga, we hear you a rat ".

