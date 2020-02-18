5 seconds of summer Michael Clifford hints at the possible wedding date

Instagram

When passing through & # 39; Fitzy and Wippa & # 39; from Nova 96.9, the guitarist of the pop rock band also reveals other details of his upcoming nuptials with the promised model Crystal Leigh.

Up News Info –

5 seconds of summer star Clifford michael He plans to call in 2021 as a married man after confirming that he and his fiance model, Crystal leigh, they plan to get married in January.

The guitarist proposed in July (2019) and now the 24-year-old reveals that the couple will marry early next year.

%MINIFYHTMLd82a653421ec2d8d42248faa24fd325011% %MINIFYHTMLd82a653421ec2d8d42248faa24fd325012%

"We will do it early next year, probably in January," he tells "Fitzy and Wippa" of Nova 96.9.

<br />

Clifford has also revealed to his bandmate. Calum hood will serve as your best man, and Ashton Irwin Y Luke Hemmings They will be groomsmen.

"We have been talking about it for a long time and the only reason I chose Calum (to be my sponsor) is because I know him longer," Michael explained.