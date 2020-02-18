5 seconds of summer Michael Clifford hints at the possible wedding date

When passing through & # 39; Fitzy and Wippa & # 39; from Nova 96.9, the guitarist of the pop rock band also reveals other details of his upcoming nuptials with the promised model Crystal Leigh.
Up News Info –
5 seconds of summer star Clifford michael He plans to call in 2021 as a married man after confirming that he and his fiance model, Crystal leigh, they plan to get married in January.
The guitarist proposed in July (2019) and now the 24-year-old reveals that the couple will marry early next year.
%MINIFYHTMLd82a653421ec2d8d42248faa24fd325011%%MINIFYHTMLd82a653421ec2d8d42248faa24fd325012%
"We will do it early next year, probably in January," he tells "Fitzy and Wippa" of Nova 96.9.
Clifford has also revealed to his bandmate. Calum hood will serve as your best man, and Ashton Irwin Y Luke Hemmings They will be groomsmen.
"We have been talking about it for a long time and the only reason I chose Calum (to be my sponsor) is because I know him longer," Michael explained.
Next article