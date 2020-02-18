& # 39; Student & # 39; Alum Hannah Brown rains for being put on the & # 39; Waiting list & # 39; of the famous dating app

WENN / Instar

The former star of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; He turns to Instagram Story to reveal that he tries to join the exclusive Raya but has not yet been accepted, so he decides to switch to another application.

Hannah brownThe quest to find love online has hit a brick wall. On Sunday, February 16, season 15 led "High school"ranting online for the fact that he had been on the" waiting list "of the exclusive dating application, Raya, for quite some time.

The 25-year-old television personality shared his problems through Instagram Stories. "You, I don't know if you know this, but I was the & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; and I can't go into Raya. I've been on the waiting list for months," she began complaining before noticing that she, pastor friend, Elyse Murphy, was approved by the application.

After Murphy offered Brown to use his account, the "Dancing with the stars"The winner responded by saying," No, no, no, I'm done. Christian Mingle, here I come. "However, she hastened to add that" she might not be allowed in Christian Mingle, "apparently referring to her controversial season in the dating program. However, she declared:" Jesus still loves me. "

Brown's revelation led other Internet users to share their thoughts online. One tweeted: "Hannah Brown couldn't get on Raya is the funniest thing I've heard all day. Hon, reality television doesn't automatically qualify him as a celebrity." Another wrote: "You have not stopped reminding us how single you are for 8 months. Only go to paradise if you are not offered the bachelorette party, but Christian mixes and scratches scares of them."

Brown first joined the dating program as a contestant on Colton Underwood& # 39; s "The Bachelor". He got engaged to the country singer Jed Wyatt in the season finale of his "Bachelorette" season, but was interrupted upon learning that he had a girlfriend during his season on the show.

In January, the star shared her thoughts about the possibility of her going to "The Bachelorette" again. While co-hosting ET, she said: "I went to & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; and & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; for … I want a person in my life. I definitely want that." She added: "Do I have to do that as & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39 ;? No. But I think something can work and it has worked for other people."