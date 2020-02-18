& # 39; Owl House & # 39; from Disney called & # 39; Demonic & # 39; by Christian Group

%MINIFYHTMLe3a9cfc8aa96ea30d05e2ffb7e93085811% %MINIFYHTMLe3a9cfc8aa96ea30d05e2ffb7e93085812%

Disney

The new animated series of Mouse House receives negative reviews from the religious group that launches an online petition in an effort to cancel it.

Christian activist group One Million Moms has rated the new Disney cartoon series "Owl house"" demonic "and launched a request for the program to be removed from the network.

The animated television series follows the teenager Luz Noceda, who falls through a portal to another world and befriends Eda the Owl Lady, a magician who soon becomes an apprentice to enter her abilities and help Fight the evil that crosses your path.

However, the show has been poorly received by the faith group, which posted a warning about its online content as "making the light of hell."

They added that the cartoon is "flooding young minds with secular worldviews that reflect today's culture" and that Disney was "entering the dark" by promoting it.

"The Bible tells us clearly in Isaiah 8: 19-22 that there is a spiritual kingdom that is not of God," reads the blog post. "He warns us not to participate in witchcraft or consult with mediums, but to invoke God. Deuteronomy 18: 10-11 also warns us to avoid witchcraft in all its forms."

A request from the group has already accumulated almost 16,000 signatures in an attempt to obtain the program, starring voice actors. Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie MalickY Alex Hirsch, cancelled.

While Disney has not yet responded to the controversy, "The Owl House" has already been renewed for a second season.