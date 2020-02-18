& # 39; I'm not afraid of being different & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0ebbd9e5b7a3ea612612a93dca37589911% %MINIFYHTML0ebbd9e5b7a3ea612612a93dca37589912%

Instagram

Half of Rae Sremmurd has partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti to launch a collection of men's heeled boots that launched at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami.

Up News Info –

Swae lee He wants other men to know that it is perfectly fine to wear high heels. The rapper has recently partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti to launch a collection of high heels for men, and despite the possibility of him becoming the target of the Internet joke, he seems not to regret his decision.

Speaking to Footwear News, Lee was asked why he chose to support a design such as heeled shoes for men that are something that male rappers don't usually wear. In response, half of Rae Sremmurd He said: "Many [rappers] are afraid to use shit. They want to think about the old ways and put a limit on that shit. I'm not afraid of being different."

%MINIFYHTML0ebbd9e5b7a3ea612612a93dca37589913% %MINIFYHTML0ebbd9e5b7a3ea612612a93dca37589914%

He went on to say about the collection: "I was doing something to go over someone's body, to complete their outfit, the shoe completes a look. It's up to me to make the most key part of the outfit, so it was very different. Now I'm helping people with their well-being. This is their image. That's important. " He also admitted feeling excited about the collaboration because it was a dream moment come true for him.

%MINIFYHTML0ebbd9e5b7a3ea612612a93dca37589915% %MINIFYHTML0ebbd9e5b7a3ea612612a93dca37589916%

"Even as we grew up, we used to rap about Giuseppes. Everyone in the neighborhood loved them," Lee told the publication. "We couldn't afford it, so you were a real high-end guy if you used Giuseppes. You were going to make a lot of noise and get attention if you used them."

<br />

Lee announced his collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti last month through an Instagram post. The collection, which includes three different pairs of heeled boots, was launched during the Super Bowl weekend at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami. Rapper "Sunflower" appeared during the launch, wearing a pair of bubblegum pink heeled boots.