& # 39; Horror & # 39; in Syria: UN cites deliberate attacks against civilians | news from Syria

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) is "horrified,quot; by the rising fighting in northwestern Syria and called for humanitarian corridors to help the greatest exodus of civilians since World War II.

Michelle Bachelet also accused the Syrian government and its ally of Russia on Tuesday of deliberately attacking civilians and civil infrastructure..

"No shelter is now safe. And as the government offensive continues and people are forced into smaller and smaller pockets, I'm afraid that even more people will be killed," Bachelet said.

About 300 civilians have died in attacks this year in northwestern Syria, with 93 percent of deaths caused by Syrian and Russian forces, he said.

In a statement expressing "horror at the scale of the humanitarian crisis," Bachelet denounced Monday the direct attacks or near camps of displaced civilians, as well as medical and educational facilities, including two hospitals.

She said earlier that such acts could be war crimes.

Syrian army strengthens control of Aleppo before talks between Russia and Turkey

His spokesman, Rupert Colville, asked if Syria and Russia were deliberately targeting civilians and buildings protected by international law, said in a briefing in Geneva: "The large number of attacks on hospitals, medical facilities and schools would suggest that they cannot be all accidental. "

Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from Hatay, Turkey, said that Idlib, in northwestern Syria, is home to four million people and the situation was "unprecedented."

"It remains to be seen if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will heed these humanitarian warnings … These people increasingly believe they have been betrayed, abandoned by the international community," he said.

Frozen children

The comments of UN officials came when Syrian troops pressed an offensive on Tuesday against the country's last rebel enclave. Around 900,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and shelters in less than three months, which has left a large number of people sleeping in the middle of winter.

The children died from exposure in snow-covered camps and the UN warned that the crisis could get worse if the ceasefire is not reached to facilitate the relief effort.

Up to seven children, including a seven-month-old boy, have recently died due to freezing temperatures, said an aid group working at Idlib, Hurras Network.

"As more civilians desperately seek security on the Syrian border with Turkey, we are concerned that the death toll will increase given the absolutely inhuman living conditions in which women and children are found, with temperatures below zero, with no roof over their heads and not warm clothes, "the charity Save the Children said in a statement Tuesday.

The biggest exodus since World War II

Since the beginning of February, the displacement figure was 300,000, he said.

"In the last four days alone, some 43,000 newly displaced people have fled from western Aleppo, where the fight has been particularly fierce," UN spokesman David Swanson told AFP news agency.

The wave is the largest since the beginning of the civil war almost nine years ago. It is the largest exodus of civilians since World War II.

"The greatest history of humanitarian terror of the 21st century will only be avoided if the members of the Security Council, and those with influence, exceed individual interests and put a collective participation in humanity first," the UN coordinator said on Monday, Mark Lowcock

Russia, the main foreign agent in Syria, has vetoed countless resolutions on the conflict.

The battle of & # 39; Liberation & # 39; keep going

President al-Assad promised Monday that government forces will continue their offensive.

"The battle for the liberation of the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib continues, regardless of all the hot air that comes out of the north," al-Assad said, referring to Turkey's warnings.

In recent weeks, Syrian troops and Russian-backed Allied forces have reconquered Idlib strips, as well as key areas that have secured the strategic M5 road that connects the four largest cities in the country, as well as the entire city environment from Aleppo for the first time since 2012.

According to the war monitor the Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR), government forces made new profits in western Aleppo province on Tuesday.

"The regime's forces are trying to move towards Sheikh Barakat Mountain," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the organization based in Britain.

If they capture the area, government forces will control a view of vast areas of land in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, including areas where tens of thousands of displaced people live in large camps.