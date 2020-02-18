& # 39; Don't cut the crap! & # 39;

The rapper of & # 39; Bad Azz & # 39; along with former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young calls the retired Miami Heat player after one of his sons came out as a transgender.
Lil Boosie I had a message for Dwyane Wade after his 12 year old son came out as a transgender girl. The rapper said in a video message that the retired basketball player had "gone too far" as he believed the boy was too young to undergo a gender transition.
"That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They haven't discovered it yet. He may meet a woman, anything, at 16 and he falls in love with her. But his cock is gone, how's it going, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg, "Boosie said.
"If he is gay, let him be gay," the rapper added. "Don't talk to him like a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. Dawg. He … is not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut the shit ** go away, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're fucking "stumbling, dawg. You are stumbling. "
NBA player partner Nick young According to Boosie. The former Los Angeles Lakers player commented on Instagram: "If you still want to do it at 18 or 21, then you leave it [but] not at 12".
Dwyane Wade revealed her daughter's transgender identity in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"Earlier this month, but said the girl had identified herself as a girl since she was only 3 years old." He has known for nine years, since he was 3 years old, "he said"Good morning america".
Zaya's story will appear in Dwyane's ESPN documentary "D. Wade: unexpected life"expires Sunday, February 23". I fought about how much I wanted to talk in the document, "said the athlete." I didn't really talk much about it. But I knew that if I put it in the document, it would be a great conversation. "
"Yes, we understand that our daughter is 12 years old. We struggle with what people would say about a 12-year-old girl who makes a decision about her life, but we also know our daughter. So we sit down and say." You know what? "
