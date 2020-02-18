& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Victoria Fuller DWI Past Surfaces amid photographic controversy & # 39; White Lives Matter & # 39;

Instagram

Victoria's police photo for her arrest in Virginia in 2017 appears online after she apologized for an old photo of her model for a brand inspired by the White Lives Matter movement.

Up News Info –

More of Victoria FullerThe skeletons in the closet have been excavated. Just a few weeks after she was criticized for her modeling past that was linked to the "White Lives Matter" movement, the contestant of season 24 of "The Bachelor"He returned to the headlines. This time, his last DWI arrest came to light.

On Monday, February 17, The Sun discovered a photograph of the medical sales representative from the moment she was arrested in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on August 25, 2017, and was charged with DWI. The media also detailed that she was initially sentenced to one year in jail, but managed to escape with 24 months probation when the sentence was suspended.

%MINIFYHTML817607185cb257578e12452e121de7fa11% %MINIFYHTML817607185cb257578e12452e121de7fa12%

As part of her sentence, the 26-year-old girl who competed for Peter WeberAt the heart of the dating program he was ordered to pay a fine of $ 250 and court fees of $ 221. His driver's license was also restricted for one year. He was only allowed to drive to destinations approved by the court, including the events of the Program of Action for Alcohol, School and Work Safety.

Victoria Fuller was arrested in 2017.

A couple of days before the discovery of his arrest by DWI, Victoria apologized for his photographic controversy "White Lives Matter." On Saturday, February 15, he turned to Instagram Story to say, "I would like to sincerely apologize for my participation in We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species."

The television personality apologized for participating in the "White Lives Matter" campaign.

"I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white life matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind," he continued. "I would like to apologize specifically to people of color who are affected daily by racism. It was never my intention to add fuel to racial fire in this country. This has really been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism towards Go ahead. I hope you show me grace as I navigate this process. "