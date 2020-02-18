3 Michigan schools among the best value universities – Up News Info Detroit

– When it comes to college, many potential students choose a school where they can get the most out of their money.

Princeton Review published this month its 2020 list of the best value universities, which includes three Michigan universities and a total of 200 universities, 137 private and 63 public, across the country. According to the research, the schools on the list reflect 7 percent of universities across the country and offer the best return on investment for students.

Princeton Review chose schools based on a 2018-19 administrator survey at 656 universities. The survey topics covered academic topics, costs, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt and alumni support.

The Princeton Review also included data from its surveys of students attending universities, as well as surveys of former students of PayScale.com about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.

The following Michigan schools are on this year's list. The schools were not ranked hierarchically.

Kalamazoo College

Michigan University of Technology

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

For the full story, visit here.