3 adorable puppies to adopt now in Chicago – Up News Info Chicago

Are you looking to add a new partner to the family? There are dozens of adorable puppies for adoption in animal shelters in and around Chicago, so you won't have to search hard to find the perfect new friend.

Hoodline used Petfinder data to boost this summary of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly and furry locals.

(Details such as pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Paco, mix of Australian shepherd and terrier

Paco is a male Australian shepherd and terrier puppy currently housed in Pal's place.

Paco is eager to make friends: he is happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. He has been vaccinated.

Rumchata pit bull terrier

Rumchata is an adorable pit bull terrier puppy that stays in K94Keeps Dog Rescue.

Rumchata is friendly, you can be happy to be in the company of children, cats or dogs. She is already vaccinated. Rumchata is a pet with special needs, so you should consult about your specific care requirements.

From the current caretaker of Rumchata:

She is a kind and affectionate girl who enjoys fighting with her friends, playing with toys and basically doing everything the puppies do!

Tattle, pit bull terrier

Gossip She is a lovely pit bull terrier puppy that stays in the Trio Animal Foundation.

From Tattle's current caregiver:

Tattle has a tail twisted by an injury at some point, but there is nothing to do about it and it does not cause pain.

